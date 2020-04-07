1 student dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One Miami-Dade County Public Schools student has died and another was taken to the hospital after, police said, they were shot while trying to buy shoes from a person in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police found the victim’s white Jeep Wrangler parked on the side of the road on Southwest 112th Avenue, near the Florida Turnpike, at around 1:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Once officers arrived, police said, they found a man and a woman inside of the Jeep who had been shot in the torso.

They were both transported to Jackson South Medical Center, one as a trauma alert, but one of the victims died from their injuries at the hospital.

M-DCPS confirmed two of their students were involved in the shooting, Tuesday night. The person who died and the hospitalized victim are both M-DCPS students, officials confirmed.

Amidst the #coronavirus crisis around us, kids are still falling victim to the murderous, cowardly gun violence in the streets of our community. Lower your protective mask, or leave it up, but speak up about what you know about the latest shooting of one of our kids. #Enough — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) April 8, 2020

According to police, the man and woman were trying to buy shoes from a home in the area of Southwest 270th Street and 121st Court when an altercation ensued between the buyers and sellers.

It remains unclear whether the two victims were shot at the home or elsewhere.

Police shut down Southwest 112th Street while they investigated the scene.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.