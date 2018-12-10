1 person found dead in Miami Beach apartment complex

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after one person was found dead overnight in Miami Beach.

Police received a call at around 9:45 p.m., Sunday, about a disturbance at an apartment complex located along the 7300 block of Wayne Avenue.

Upon their arrival, police located a deceased individual.

According to Miami Beach Police, one person is in custody. However, they are unable to release the identities of the victim or subject at this time.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.