1 man dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting near Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - One man is dead and another remains hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting near Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Sunday.

Two men were shot outside the hospital, near Northwest Eighth Avenue and 15th Street, according to Miami Police.

“We found two people with gunshot wounds — one that was unresponsive and not breathing, the other one had an injury possibly to the leg,” said Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll. “The one that was not breathing, CPR was initiated by the paramedics.”

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, located just a block away from the scene of the shooting.

Police said one of the men was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead.

The other victim currently remains in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

UPDATE: Both victims involved were adult males. One male was pronounced deceased, while the other remains in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. https://t.co/7353KL6K0F — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 5, 2018

“We don’t know what the motive was, but we do know that two persons were standing outside when they were just shot at,” said Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “We don’t know if it was a drive-by, if someone just walked up to them or if it was a robbery. We don’t know.”

Witnesses said they heard a series of gunshots in the area around 6 p.m., followed by the sound of a car speeding off.

“It is a very busy area. As you can see, there’s still people walking up and down, and that is what detectives are doing — They’re trying to see if witnesses come forward, if someone did see something,” said Fallat. “And there is a lot of high rises around here. Maybe someone was able to see something.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

