1 killed in shooting at Pompano Beach apartment

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after one person was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the shooting at the Oaks at Pompano Apartments along the 500 block of Southwest First Court, Sunday night.

7News cameras captured BSO cruisers and the agency’s crime scene mobile laboratory at the scene. Detectives kept a low profile, refraining to use flashing lights.

Officials said the incident took place at around 8 p.m.

Neighbors said the shooting stemmed from an argument between a woman, her husband and another family member.

“There has been tension between the couple, in between times, like any other couple has and you hear say,” said a resident who lives next door to the unit where the shooting took place. “When it comes to the point of them moving to violence, I did not expect it to escalate at this point to this level, especially with the children being involved.”

Officials said the victim was confirmed dead at the scene.

Detectives were seen speaking with relatives and witnesses, as they tried to piece together what happened.

As of late Sunday night, no one has been taken into custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

