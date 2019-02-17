1 killed in Miami Beach shooting

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire units were dispatched to the scene along 14th Street and Collins Avenue, around 11:41 p.m., Saturday.

Rescue crews quickly rushed the victim of the shooting to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Witnesses in the area said they heard several rounds go off, which triggered a panic.

“We saw a lot of people running around everywhere, so I went on the ground. Two customers, two of them ran away, and some people, they were like screaming, yelling,” said a witness in the area.

“I ran right inside. It sounded like it was right behind me,” added another witness. “I could hear the shells hit the ground. That’s how close it was, I swear.”

An investigation into the shooting is now underway.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.