1 killed after car hits Tri-Rail in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after, officials said, a car hit a Tri-Rail train in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the collision along Race Track Road, south of Atlantic Boulevard, Sunday afternoon.

Rescue crews transported the victim to Broward Health North, where the patient later died.

Tri-Rail officials said there were 119 passengers on board the northbound train at the time.

Officials said the gate mechanism at the crossing sustained significant damage as a result of the impact.

BSO deputies held the train for several hours while they conducted their investigation. Other trains were diverted.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Tri-Rail officials confirmed all of their trains are running on schedule.

