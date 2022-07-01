MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting at the Clevelander Hotel in Miami Beach.

The incident happened at around 12:03 a.m. at 1020 Ocean Drive, Friday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The Miami Herald reported the shooter was denied entry into the bar and restaurant area in the hotel.

Sources tell 7News reporter Sheldon Fox that the victim was a hotel employee who died from their injuries.

Confirmed: Last night’s shooting inside the Clevelander Hotel lobby was a murder. Victim was dead on arrival upon being brought to Jackson. This is video of a suspect being brought into the front doors of @MiamiBeachPD headquarters moments later. @MiamiBeachNews @wsvn pic.twitter.com/lX7lMcVQ9Z — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) July 1, 2022

Police did detain one person who was located near the hotel with a firearm.

It is still undetermined whether that person the police arrested was involved in this crime.

