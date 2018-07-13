1 injured in SW Miami-Dade shooting

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An early-morning shooting injured one person in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at 10295 SW 178th St. just before 7 a.m., where a Miami-Dade Police presence surrounded part of the neighborhood.

The shooting reportedly took place just before 6 a.m. One person was injured during the shooting and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police have not taken anybody into custody.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.