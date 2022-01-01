SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a call around 9:40 p.m., regarding a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade on New Year’s Eve.

Police arrived and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The incident took place at the Horizons West Apartment Complex at the 8600 block of Southwest 133 Avenue Road, while the man was on his balcony.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to an area hospital in stable condition.

