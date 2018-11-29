1 injured after vehicle crashes through entrance of Lauderdale Lakes business

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman received minor injuries after her vehicle crashed into the entrance of a furniture store in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded just before noon to the scene at Zayna’s Furniture store along North State Road Seven and Northwest 19th Street, Thursday.

The driver was transported to Florida Medical Center in stable condition.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

