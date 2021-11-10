NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been injured after a fire broke out in a mobile home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Northwest 81st Street and Seventh Avenue, Wednesday morning.

One victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

