1 hurt after SUV crashes into Barnes & Noble in Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after an SUV crashed into the Barnes & Noble bookstore in Coral Gables.

Coral Gables Police and Fire responded just before 1 p.m. to the scene along Miracle Mile and Ponce de Leon Boulevard, Wednesday.

Witnesses said the driver was attempting to make a U-turn on Miracle Mile before slamming into a concrete barrier, then plowing into the bookstore.

Officials said the driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake before striking the building.

Investigators said the motorist, who was uninjured, stayed at the scene.

Paramedics transported a person inside the bookstore to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons. Their condition is unknown.

Dozens of people were walking along Miracle Mile near the store at the time time of the crash, but no pedestrians were hurt.

Harry Dye, the husband of a manager at the store, said that when he first saw the shattered glass, he feared the outcome would be a lot worse.

“I was very concerned. I got very scared,” he said. “My spouse is a manager at Barnes & Noble, and basically, I didn’t see anything except, when I got here, the pillar was close to the window, and we just saw the pillar next to the window, and we got here and saw this.”

Cleanup efforts continued at the store Wednesday afternoon. The broken window was covered up with plywood.

Police have not specified whether the driver will be issued a citation or face any charges.

