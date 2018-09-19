1 hurt after car rear-ends Miami-Dade transit bus in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The driver of a car had be to taken to the hospital after he rear-ended a Miami-Dade public transit bus.

Crews responded to the scene Wednesday morning, near Northwest 55th Street and Seventh Avenue in Miami.

The driver of the car hit his head on the windshield and was going in and out of consciousness when crews made it to the scene.

He was eventually pulled from the car and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.