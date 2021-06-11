LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A person had to be rushed to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Lauderhill.

The incident happened in the area of 31st Avenue and Broward Boulevard just before 4 a.m., Friday.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said they do not have a description of the vehicle involved, but they remain in the area investigating the hit-and-run.

