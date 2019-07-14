1 hospitalized after fiery crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after, officials said, a car burst into flames following a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest 27th Avenue and 38th Street after a crash.

Firefighters shut down the roadway and were able to quickly put out the flames.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

