1 hospitalized after 4-vehicle crash in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Margate.

According to Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue, an ambulance returning from the hospital discovered the scene of the crash near the intersection of Royal Palm Boulevard and North State Road 7, at around 10:15 a.m.

Officials said four vehicles in total were involved in the wreck.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health North as a trauma alert.

Another patient was treated at the scene.

There is no word as to what may have caused the crash.

