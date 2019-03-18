1 firefighter hospitalized after Oakland Park warehouse blaze

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A firefighter was taken to the hospital while battling fierce flames at a warehouse in Oakland Park.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest Ninth Avenue and Prospect Road, at around 6:30 p.m., Monday.

Crews were forced to cut their way into the bays to reach the source of the fire.

The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for heat exhaustion.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

