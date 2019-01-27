1 fatally shot outside Sunrise restaurant; gunman at large

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire in the parking lot of a restaurant in Sunrise, killing one person.

Sunrise Police responded to the scene of the shooting outside The Hibiscus Restaurant, Night Club & Sports Bar at 6289 West Sunrise Blvd., just after 4 a.m., Sunday.

Cameras captured crime scene investigators securing the parking lot, while detectives went in and out of the restaurant in search of clues and a link to the shooter.

After hours at the scene, officials have yet to establish a motive or disclose the victim’s age and gender.

A silver Ford Mustang convertible was towed away from the parking lot as evidence.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

