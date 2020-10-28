1 dead in fatal shooting outside NW Miami-Dade gas station

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a fatal shooting at a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to reports of shots fired near 167th Street near the Golden Glades interchange, just after 1:50 a.m., Wednesday.

Officers said when they arrived on the scene, they found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where the body of the deceased individual could be seen covered by a yellow tarp.

Crime scene investigators have been working to gather evidence from the shooting.

The gas station has been blocked off as detectives investigate.

Northwest Second Avenue has been closed to traffic.

