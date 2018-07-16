1 dead in fatal crash with motorcycle in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle and an SUV crashed in Southwest Miami-Dade, leaving the motorcyclist dead.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the SUV and a motorcycle collided near Southwest 115th Street and 137th Avenue, early Monday afternoon.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

The SUV sustained extensive damage on the passenger side.

There is no word on what if any injuries the driver of the SUV sustained.

Police remain on scene investigating, and they have shut down Southwest 112th Street and 137th Avenue going northbound.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.