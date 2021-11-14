COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek Police responded to a call involving a deadly shooting Sunday morning.

The shooting took place near Northwest 44th Avenue and Coconut Creek Parkway.

One man was found dead on the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and are now investigating what led to this shooting.

