1 dead, 2 injured after crash on southbound Turnpike in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is dead and two others were rushed to the hospital after a car crash on the southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, located just before Northwest 41st Street, at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday,

Two additional people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Crews have blocked off two lanes while they work the area.

It is recommended that motorists seek alternative routes.

