1 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway in Northwest Miami-Dade after a body was found in the area.

The body was found near the intersection of Northwest 18th Avenue and 66th Street, Friday morning.

Investigators say there was a shooting that involves three victims.

Police said they got a ShotSpotter alert and when they arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The third victim arrived at North Shore Hospital but was then transferred to JMH in critical condition.

Detectives have been in and out of a corner store in the area, which appears to be the focus of the investigation.

The owner, however, told 7News that the shooting did not happen inside the store.

