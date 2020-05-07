1 dead, 1 in custody after fatal shooting at gas station in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An altercation at a Northwest Miami-Dade gas station has ended in a fatal shooting.

The shooting took place at a Caraf Oil gas station located along the southbound lanes of 27th Avenue and 87th Street, at around 1:15 a.m., Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police said two men were having a dispute when one brandished a firearm and shot the other several times.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the active scene where officers could be seen investigating.

The body of the deceased individual could also be seen covered by a yellow tarp on the sidewalk.

The alleged shooter initially fled the scene, according to police, but then surrendered himself.

The subject remains in police custody.

