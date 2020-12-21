1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at West Miami-Dade apartment complex

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died and another has been hospitalized after a shooting in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the area of 87th Avenue and 10th Street, at around 4:35 a.m., Monday.

Officials said one woman, an infant and two men were inside of the first-floor apartment when a verbal dispute ensued.

The argument escalated and shots were fired.

“Units from the MDPD responded to the area and observed two adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” said MDPD Detective Khristopher Welch.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the other man was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Authorities said it was a domestic dispute but have not revealed the relationship between those involved.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the apartment complex where officers and detectives could be seen combing the scene for clues.

Police could also be seen searching a black sedan, which may be connected to the investigation.

“There were two firearms that were located on scene,” said Welch. “We’re still gathering information in reference to that and trying to ascertain who shot who.”

Only one area of the apartment’s parking lot has been blocked off while officials investigate.

