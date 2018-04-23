1 cyclist dead after Miramar car crash

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyclist died Monday morning due to a crash with another vehicle.

The fatal crash was in Miramar in front of Sunset Lake Elementary School, just before 5 a.m. Miramar Police received a call of one person struck by a car and the man was pronounced dead.

Another cyclist who was with the man also got struck, but police said he was not injured.

