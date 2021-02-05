1 child, 2 others injured after rollover crash on I-95

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were injured, including one child, after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Hallandale Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes of I-95 near Pembroke Road just before 12 p.m., Friday.

One of the victims is being transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert. The conditions of the other two victims remain unknown but rescue officials said one victim is a juvenile.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the crash where a dark-colored vehicle could be seen overturned on its roof. The other vehicle involved in the crash, a red sedan, could be seen further ahead on the road.

The driver of the red vehicle reportedly fled from the scene of the crash.

Drivers should seek alternate routes as all southbound lanes remain blocked.

