1 arrested after trooper finds marijuana, cough syrup, guns following traffic stop

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers took one person into custody after a traffic stop ended with the discovery of marijuana, cough syrup and firearms in the vehicle.

The traffic stop was conducted in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near State Road 836 at around 6 p.m., Saturday.

FHP North District troopers seized 1.25 pounds of marijuana along with three bottles of cough syrup.

Two firearms and $2,300 in cash was also collected from the vehicle.

