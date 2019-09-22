1 arrested, 2 hospitalized after Fort Lauderdale shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested one person in connection to a shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale that sent two men to the hospital.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near the 300 block of Southwest Second Street, just after 3 a.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence and crime scene tape in the area.

Witnesses said they couldn’t believe what happened.

“There were three guys that were over here at the club, and they were arguing with the one guy, and they shot him,” said Adrianna Tender. “He was like dead laying down. It was crazy.”

Paramedics transported the injured victims to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Investigators have not provided further details about the incident or the person who was taken into custody.

