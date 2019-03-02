NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews airlifted a man to the hospital with critical injuries after, authorities said, he was shot outside of a sports bar in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office: there was an altercation at Players Sports Bar & Grill, located 5280 N State Road 7, at around 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

Officials said the gunman opened fire outside of the bar, striking the victim.

Rescue crews airlifted the patient to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

