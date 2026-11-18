Some condo owners lost their homes in a massive fire five years ago, and they are still waiting for their association to rebuild. They say their questions about moving back in have gone unanswered. 7’s Heather Walker investigates.

When Nestor Palma retired after serving 20 years in the [United States] Navy, he decided to settle down in Pembroke Pines.

Nestor Palma: “Wanted to move down here to be closer to family, so I bought this condo and I wanted to start the next chapter in my life.”

He purchased a unit in building seven at Westview Condominiums in 2015. But currently, he’s renting an apartment in Maryland, because his condo was destroyed in a fire five years ago.

He thought he would have moved back in by now, but he’s still waiting for his condo owners association to rebuild.

Nestor Palma: “Lots of anger, rage, I’m past the frustration part. I’m just very angry and mad.”

A fire broke out at the building on February 16th, 2021. Investigators believe the fire may have started next to Frederique Auguste’s unit. She bought it in 2010 for her daughter’s family.

Frederique Auguste: “It was like, they got out by the grace of God, that they got outta there.”

The fire destroyed five units. Eventually the owners tried to start the process to rebuild. The units are still uninhabitable, even though both Nestor and Frederique continue to shell out thousands a year to pay their mortgages, property taxes and nearly $700 a month in association fees.

Frederique Auguste: “So I’m out about $100,000 at this point within these last five and a half years from this whole debacle.”

They claim they haven’t been given updates about rebuilding.

Nestor Palma: “I want transparency, I want accountability. I just want to know when I could come home.”

In situations like these, the association is required by law to repair or replace common elements like walls, ceilings and roofs, but five years is a long wait.

Frederique Auguste: “They have to rebuild. They have to tell us the plans, they have to let us see the financial plans. None of that has been done.”

Frederique has sent several letters to the condo board over the years asking for records of insurance policies and payouts, future architectural plans, and even board meeting minutes.

However, she says they have all gone unanswered and she can’t afford to sue the association.

Frederique Auguste: “We’ve been told, ‘Get a lawyer so that they can have a case, take it to court, and maybe the courts can make them rebuild.’ I don’t have $10,000 to go pay for a lawyer. I don’t!”

While they haven’t gotten any answers, we did. The Association Services of Florida manages the condo board.

A representative tells 7News: “We understand how important it is for the affected homeowners to know where the reconstruction stands. The association has completed the revised plans for the reconstruction of building seven. The city of Pembroke Pines is in review with the plans, and the association is in discussions with the city as part of the permitting process. We do not yet have a confirmed construction start date.”

Nestor Palma: “I have this flag hanging up in my apartment in Maryland, and that’s my motivation every day when I wake up. Fighting sailor, we don’t give up. We don’t give up the ship.”

We shared the news with Nestor after he returned to Maryland. He’s skeptical, and questions why it took five years to hear anything. He hopes it doesn’t take as long to finally move back home to South Florida.

Heather Walker, 7News.

CONTACT 7 INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

7Investigates@wsvn.com

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