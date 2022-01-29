(WSVN) - When a loved one goes missing, there’s nothing worse for the family than not knowing what happened. For one Miami family, the pain of not knowing has lasted eight years. 7’s Kevin Ozebek has tonight’s 7 Investigates.

It’s an anniversary Liz Gonzalez dreads. On Feb. 12, 2014, her sister-in-law Noemi went missing in North Miami.

From her family’s home in Puerto Rico, Liz is helping design a new flyer about Noemi’s disappearance.

Liz Gonzalez: “This is our biggest heartache. Has been and continues to be our family’s biggest heartache, obviously. Not knowing where Noemi is or what happened to her is devastating to us.”

Fun-loving Noemi was 54 years old when she vanished from her home. Her son told police he saw her sleeping in her bed.

But the next morning, she was gone.

Liz Gonzalez: “She clearly didn’t leave her home willingly, since all of her belongings were left behind. Her pocketbook was there with everything in it, as you know, and her eyeglasses were left behind, her cellphone was left behind.”

It’s a case that has stumped North Miami Police. Officers searched for Noemi on the ground and in the air, even bringing out bloodhounds and cadaver dogs.

Detective Osvald Salien, North Miami Police Department: “It’s tough, it’s tough.”

Detective Osvald Salien took over Noemi’s case in 2019.

Detective Osvald Salien: “You look at the case, and you really start to ask yourself what happened that night, because it’s like one night she’s there, and the next night she’s not there, and there’s nothing to show anything was suspicious or there’s foul play for us to believe something heinous did happen to her.”

On each anniversary of her disappearance, the Gonzalez family passes out flyers with North Miami Police in an effort to generate leads.

It’s personal for police, too. Noemi worked for the police department as a receptionist.

Detective Osvald Salien: “It hurts, because I wouldn’t want to see this happen to my own family member, so we want to find that answer, not just for the family, but for us, too.”

They hope the $20,000 reward will eventually bring someone forward with information.

And, with so much attention being paid to other missing person cases, the family hopes the internet community might take interest in their search for answers.

Liz Gonzalez: “Gabby Petito’s case brought to light all these people who are interested in true crimes, who are really invested and started to do things online, and that’s a whole other avenue that obviously we’ve never explored, and something that I’m considering looking into at this time.”

As another anniversary approaches, Noemi’s older sister Maria holds on to hope.

Maria Castillo: “Here’s where she kept all of her makeup.”

She keeps Noemi’s purse with her passport and other belongings, just in case she is found.

Maria Castillo: “We keep on waiting. We keep on looking. We keep on searching. We are living in a nightmare every day.”

Liz Gonzalez: “We realize eight years later that the outcome may not be obviously what we would like, but we need to understand and we need to know where she is and what’s happened to her.”

The North Miami Police Department will be holding an event with the Gonzalez family on Feb. 12 at the plaza in front of the police station. They’ll be passing out flyers and spreading the word that Noemi’s case is still active and open.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Noemi Gonzalez, call Detective Osvald Salien at North Miami Police Department. He may be reached at 305-891-0294, ext. 2349.

