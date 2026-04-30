A South Florida man runs a popular YouTube channel and already has thousands of subscribers. He’s well past the requirements needed to earn money on the platform. When he couldn’t get paid, he called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Bottle up Nick Weston’s energy and you can toss out your morning coffee.

He has spent more than half his life entertaining on YouTube. Everything from risky challenges…

Nick Weston on YouTube video: “And I am gonna try to sleep on this raft tonight. This gigantic raft.”

…To trying daring tricks.

Nick Weston on YouTube video: “Oh my God it’s really sideways!”

And he’s racked up tens of thousands of followers along the way.

Nick Weston: “I mean I was just like: ‘Oh I don’t need to go to college, I can be entertaining on the camera.'”

To make his mom happy, he did go to college, but YouTube is in his heart and as he got older, he wanted to create a more mature channel. He went from daring stunts, to teaching himself Korean, to reach a bigger audience.

It’s taken years, but he finally did it.

Now Nick now runs a YouTube channel entirely in Korean. He learned the language so well, most of his viewers can’t hear an accent.

Nick Weston: “And it’s not like it’s only a couple of people, like one of the videos has 120,000 views now, and there’s thousands of comments on that.”

In just a few short months he’s racked up near 7,000 subscribers and they’ve watched 14,000 hours of his material.

Brandon Beyer: “You’re past the threshold where you should be making money?”

Nick Weston: “I’ve blown past the monetization threshold.”

All those years on YouTube, yet Nick can’t get his new account authenticated to start earning money.

Nick Weston: “It seems that they are mistaking the account I had as a child under my mothers name because I was a minor, unable to operate by myself.”

Brandon Beyer: “With this new account?”

Nick Weston: “With this new account.”

Howard, he’s got the numbers, where’s the money?

Howard Finkelstein: “In order to earn money with your YouTube channel – through revenue sharing, you need at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 public watch hours. Nick has achieved these numbers. So YouTube is required to pay him. Then there is a review process and that is where he is having trouble.”

People who make money on YouTube need an AdSense account to be paid. And because Nick had two YouTube channels, AdSense wasn’t recognizing his new one.

We got in touch with YouTube on Nick’s behalf and they took a closer look.

Nick Weston: “Literally the night I met with you getting an email from someone at YouTube saying ‘Hey we’re escalating this problem, we are working on it.'”

Nick’s new channel is now earning money.

Nick Weston: “When I saw that I was like ‘Ohh.’ More than heart racing, it was relief.”

It’s our first thank you in Korean.

Nick Weston: [Speaking Korean]

For content creators, that AdSense account is crucial, your name, address and banking information, all that has to match perfectly, your government ID.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how to find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

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