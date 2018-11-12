(WSVN) - She had dreamed of owning a large five-carat diamond ring. Then she finally bought it only to discover it wasn’t the number of carats she had paid. Does that mean the deal is off and she gets her money back? It’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

Her nickname is Jewels … it’s appropriate.

Jewels Sonshine, bought large diamond: “And I also used to make my own jewelry when I was little. That’s how I got into the jewelry.”

As she grew up, her love of jewelry also grew.

Jewels Sonshine: “I used to collect jewelry all the time. My grandmother would give me her jewelry.”

Now as an adult, Jewels loves diamonds, big diamonds.

Jewels Sonshine: “I’ve been looking for this ring for many years. I’ve been looking for a 5 carat heart-shaped yellow diamond.”

A five carat heart shaped diamond, and then she saw it at a jewelry show.

Jewels Sonshine: “I told him this is exactly what I’m looking for. I put it on my finger and it was beautiful. Love at first sight.”

The jeweler lives in New York and travels to shows like the one Jewels bought the diamond at in West Palm Beach.

Jewels Sonshine: “‘I’m going to give you a really good deal,’ the ring is worth $66,000 and whatever.”

He showed Jewels the appraisal from a gemologist in New York that said it was worth $66,000, but he offered to sell it to Jewels for $23,690.

Jewels Sonshine: “‘You really are doing a good thing by buying. It’s a great investment.'”

Jewels put the $23,690 charge on her American Express credit card. Then she took that diamond to get her own appraisal. She was shocked.

Jewels Sonshine: “I thought I was getting a fancy intense yellow 5 carat, and it was appraised a 4.3 carat. The heart shaped and the stone colors were not the coloration that he told me. It’s not a fancy intense yellow, it’s a light yellow.”

Instead of the $66,000 she had been told, it was worth about the $23,690 she paid. She called the jeweler who sold it to her and asked for her money back.

Jewels Sonshine: “‘You’re not getting your money back and I don’t want to deal with you anymore. We’re done.'”

That diamond she dreamed about was not the diamond she bought.

Jewels Sonshine: “It broke my heart, it broke my heart that somebody would take advantage of me like that.”

This yellow diamond left her face red, but since it’s apparently not what the appraisal said she was getting Howard, can she get her green back?

Howard Finkelstein, 7News legal expert: “Yes, in this case since the seller provided her an appraisal stating the precise carat, clarity and color, those number became what the law calls an express warranty. When those numbers turned out to be wrong, that means Jewels is entitled to return the diamond and get her money back.”

We contacted the gemologist whose appraisal said the ring was 5 carats. They told us they would get back to us and never did.

We spoke to Danny Artsman, the jeweler who sold the diamond to Jewels. We asked him if he would take the diamond back and return Jewels’ money. He said he was ending the conversation and hung up.

Howard Finkelstein: “Jewels has to take him to court. All she has to do is prove that the diamond she got was not what she was promised, and then she will win.”

Jewels Sonshine: “I’m still waiting for American Express.”

Jewels has disputed the purchase with her credit card and if that fails, it’s on to court to get her money back.

Jewels Sonshine: “It’s not over until the man makes it right.”

We will keep an eye on this real gem of a case. If you are buying an expensive piece of jewelry, in the contract or receipt write that you can return it for a refund within a certain number of days. That way you can take it immediately to get a second appraisal. If the seller says we won’t approve of that, walk out. That’s one way to protect yourself.

