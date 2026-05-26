A South Florida homeowner is dealing with a messy situation. A portion of his backyard has turned into a toilet by the people waiting for the bus. Unable to put a stop to it, he called Help Me Howard with Brandon Beyer.

Bibi Zabal-Eta has lived in his Coral Springs home for almost 10 years.

It’s a quiet neighborhood, he’s got a cozy pool in the backyard, he works hard to keep it tidy.

Bibi Zabal-Eta: “It’s a great neighborhood, peace of mind neighborhood, across my fence… no.”

But he’s dealing with a mess just on the other side of his fence and it’s a dirty one.

Bibi Zabal-Eta: “I put up a camera just to see anyone coming onto my yard and that’s when I discovered that people were coming on, waiting for the bus, coming on my yard to urinate and defecate.”

You heard right. Just a few feet from a county bus stop, behind some trees on Bibi’s property, riders are going to the bathroom while they wait for the bus.

Bibi Zabal-Eta: “Right here.”

And despite a sign clearly telling people they’re on camera and private property.

Bibi Zabal-Eta: “The property line is on the boundary of the actual bushes and trees.”

He says it’s happening more and more.

Bibi Zabal-Eta: “In the last couple months, it’s been maybe once or twice a day.”

It’s bad enough when he cleans behind his fence, he wears gloves.

Bibi Zabal-Eta: “It’s one of those things where I’m just like ‘Do I just have to live with this?'”

Bibi says he doesn’t want people to get in trouble, but he would sure like it to stop.

Bibi Zabal-Eta: “You see people stop on the highway because they have to go, they have to go, I get it.”

He’s reached out the city and the county, but hasn’t gotten far.

Howard, how can you stop people from relieving themselves on your property?

Howard: “It is illegal to urinate or defecate in public or on someone’s yard, but like the homeowner says ‘When you gotta go, you gotta go’ and sometimes the answer isn’t the law, it’s practicality, and the government coming up with an alternative to make the area less attractive in terms of a place to go.”

We reached out to the city and county as well. Both were quick to respond.

The city telling us, “police increased patrol presence and officer visibility.” And the county says they checked out the situation too, and said “the bus stop shelter and bench were degraded and needed to be removed.”

And a few days later, that’s exactly what happened.

Bibi Zabal-Eta: “They took down all the metal chairs and the overhang, the railings, everything that was there and then they put it in the truck.”

It’s still a bus stop, but with no shelter and Bibi says there’s a lot less traffic.

He says he’s seen a huge difference in the last few weeks.

Bibi Zabal-Eta: “I personally believe that would have never have happened if it wasn’t for Help Me Howard.”

Glad we could help with that one. The city and the county both also say that the tree line could be an issue as well. They’re gonna look into whether some of those trees should be removed.

Got a problem? Need a hand? Here’s how you find us below. It’s Help Me Howard. I’m Brandon Beyer, 7News.

CONTACT HELP ME HOWARD

Email: helpmehoward@wsvn.com

Reporter: Brandon Beyer at bbeyer@wsvn.com

Miami-Dade: 305-953-WSVN

Broward: 954-761-WSVN

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.