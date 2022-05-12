FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been found not guilty of slamming a then 15-year-old student to the ground back in 2019.

A jury spent less than 5 hours deliberating before returning to the courtroom with their decision.

Footage from school cameras on Sept. 25, 2019 showed the female student walking up behind Willard Miller and tapping the back of his knees with her foot. There was no audio in the video, but it was clear words were exchanged.

About a minute later in the video, the deputy is seen grabbing the student by the neck and then slamming her to the ground.

Miller was fired from the force in August 2021 after an investigation by internal affairs.

Attorneys for the state argued Miller violated BSO regulations, including powering off his body-worn camera when interacting with the student and not filing a report after the incident.

