HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after their Jeep crashed into a Brightline train in Hollywood.

The collision happened near the intersection of Garfield Street and North Dixie Highway.

According to Hollywood Police, the driver of the Jeep was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital as a trauma patient. However, shortly after 5 p.m., officials said the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Their identity has not yet been released.

Brightline officials tell 7News the gates were down signaling an oncoming train when the driver drove around the gate.

The Brightline train was traveling southbound at the time of the collision. No one on board was injured and the train only sustained minor front-end damage.

Due to an incident that has occurred in Hollywood, we are experiencing delays. Please check the Live Train Status page on our website for the latest information. — Brightline (@GoBrightline) May 3, 2022

Police have closed Garfield Street and North 21st Avenue as the investigation continues.

