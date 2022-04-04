AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to a collision involving a Brightline train and a gray Nissan sedan in Aventura.

The incident occurred at Southwest 11th Street and the railroad tracks near the Miami-Dade/Broward County line, Monday, at around 3 p.m.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the car coming south of Dixie Highway swerving around a railroad gate and was hit by the train.

“I was inside and I heard the impact. It’s not the first time there was an accident in this intersection and she’s lucky she’s alive,” said Auto Star Owner, Benny Roiter. “I saw the mess and I was like ‘Wow’.”

The northbound train stopped on the tracks north of the crash scene but has since continued on its route.

7Skyforce hovered above the crash where the driver could be seen being transported to the hospital under a trauma alert.

The vehicle was completely destroyed with front and rear damage and has been removed from the scene by investigators.

“Yeah and she walked out from the car,” said Roiter. “Thank God she didn’t get hit, only the engine compartment.”

“She’s really really really lucky that she made it,” said witness Carl McCloud. “She was just trying to beat the train that’s it. She went around a row of traffic just to get through the train and that was that.”

City of Aventura officers is investigating the incident.

As to why the driver attempted to swerve around the gate remains unknown at this time.

The condition of the driver also remains unknown at this time.

