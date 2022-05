FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit are investigating the death of an adult male near Fort Lauderdale.

The body of the victim was found near Southeast 30th Street and Federal Highway, Monday morning.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

