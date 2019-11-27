Zoo Lights Miami is shining bright for the holidays

Instead of a white Christmas, we’re getting a wild one. That’s because Zoo Lights Miami is celebrating the holidays by getting lit. The light of our lives is brighter than any Christmas tree and fancier than any ornament.

Zoo Lights Miami is back, and this year it’s brighter than ever.

Cindy Castelblanco, Zoo Lights Miami: “Zoo Lights Miami is an opportunity to see more than one million dazzling tree lights and animal-shaped lights at the zoo.”

On Friday and Saturday nights, when the sun goes down, the zoo lights up.

Cindy Castelblanco: “Zoo Miami’s regular hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day, and Zoo Lights start at 7 p.m.”

From real animals to the light-up kind, there’s something for everyone.

Javier Manzano, guest: “It’s a different aspect of the zoo. You get a different atmosphere because of Christmas.”

Cindy Castelblanco: “You are going to see, this year, something special at the zoo. You will see these amazing lantern animals. You will see a herd of giraffes that are made out of beautiful fabric. We have hippos, okapis and different types of animals made out of this special material. They are called lantern animals, and we have them down Lantern Lane.”

And there’s s’more. Chill out by the fire, grab a snack or enjoy the Florida-friendly snow while watching a light show on a giant screen.

And it wouldn’t be a holiday event without Santa. The big guy is at the zoo, too.

Cindy Castelblanco: “The zoo at night is a different experience. It’s lit by these beautiful lights.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Zoo Lights Miami

12400 SW 152nd St,

Miami, FL 33177

305-251-0400

www.zoomiami.org/zoo-events

