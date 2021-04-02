YouTube star Logan Paul dishes on ‘Masked Singer’ stint as Grandpa Monster

Sadly, Grandpa Monster’s journey on “The Masked Singer” has come to an end. Get this: the man under the mask is anything but old. In fact, he’s young, and he’s telling Deco why he decided to do the show.

Nothing like a singin’ Grandpa Monster. Go, Pop-Pop!

Logan Paul (singing): “A guy can do what he wants to do, and that’s what I’m going to do.”

The big fluffy one did his thang on “The Masked Singer” this week, but all good things must come to an end.

Internet personality and boxer Logan Paul was unmasked.

Logan Paul: “I like putting on a good performance and being a showman. ‘Masked Singer’ gave me an opportunity to just sing and be free without anyone having any preconceived notions about me or who I was.”

The YouTube star said, once you find the physicality that works for your mask…

Logan Paul: “There’s a lot of creativity that you can do in your costume.”

Logan did the show because he was hoping “The Masked Singer” would soften his bad boy reputation.

Logan Paul: “This show gave me just an opportunity to be the fun guy that I am, put on a show, and I like that.”

Logan’s now rooting for Black Swan. Can’t blame him. Her voice is ah-maze-ing.

They were on-set trailer neighbors, by the way.

Logan Paul: “In the mornings, I would hear her warming up her voice. It was extremely intimidating, and I need to know who it is.”

Black Swan elegantly dives back onto stage next week on “The Masked Singer,” and a wild card singer joins the cast, too.

