WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Are you dying to see Jared Leto perform on stage? Well, this may be your chance.

Deco Drive is giving away tickets to see 30 Seconds to Mars in concert at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Friday, June 29.

To enter for your chance to win the tickets, email your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.