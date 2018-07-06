Yardbird’s brunch makes OpenTable restaurant list — and we’re drooling

Five days a week, most people grab breakfast as they run out the door to work, and that’s if they’re lucky. But on the weekend, breakfast becomes brunch — and it turns out one of the best places to eat brunch is in Miami.

The brunch game in South Florida is strong. In fact, it’s award winning, thanks to Yardbird Southern Table and Bar.

Andrew Puglia, manager: “Yardbird Southern Table and Bar is the premiere destination for a Southern table experience in Miami Beach.”

OpenTable, an online reservation website, recently named this South Beach hotspot one of the best brunches in the U.S.

Andrew Puglia: “Yardbrid is ecstatic to be part of OpenTable’s Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in the United States.”

There are only four restaurants in Florida in the Top 100 — and Yardbird was the only restaurant south of Palm Beach to make the list.

Andrew Puglia: “Every Saturday and Sunday, we open up at 8:30 in the morning for brunch to crowds at our door.”

The voters were the OpenTable customers all over the U.S. — and their stomachs know good stuff.

Kevin O’Donnell, customer: “There is a lot of competition for the brunch market, especially in Miami Beach. So that this is the only one that got that recognition says a lot.”

The food at Yardbird is Southern, with a SoFlo flare.

Andrew Puglia: “One of our most special brunch items is our crab cakes eggs Benedict — locally sourced seafood, charred lemon hollandaise. It’s a must-have for brunch.”

From the chef’s specialty like ham and eggs on grits, to dessert like the maple bacon doughnuts, guests leave full.

Andrew Puglia: “What makes our doughnuts special is a hint of bourbon in the maple glaze.”

And since Yardbird is known for their fried chicken…

Andrew Puglia: “Another great brunch item would be our biscuits and gravy. It’s topped with sausage gravy and, of course, our world famous fried chicken.”

The folks at Yardbird didn’t know about OpenTable’s honor until the list came out, but they’re happy to be there.

Andrew Puglia: “We would recommend you visit opentable.com for our brunch service.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar

1600 Lenox Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 538-5220

runchickenrun.com

