At 14 years old, Storm Reid is a force to be reckoned with. She’s starring in “A Wrinkle in Time” along with Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. Deco sat down with Storm on Monday to find out what this amazing opportunity means to her.

Storm Reid (as Meg Murry): “So the ant arrives in my hand instantaneously.”

Levi Miller (as Calvin O’Keefe): “So you fall into space.”

Storm Reid (as Meg Murry): “More you like you wrinkle it.”

Storm Reid stars as Meg Murry in “A Wrinkle in Time.” The movie, based on the science fiction novel, follows the teenager, her brother and a classmate as they head on an adventure through time and space to save Meg’s father.

Storm Reid: “She is an African-American girl at the center of this movie, and she’s able to kind of connect everybody and fight the darkness, so I’m glad that I was able to go through her journey.”

That journey forces Meg to fight forces of darkness to save her dad — but she had some help from a couple of major A-listers, like Oprah.

Oprah Winfrey (as Mrs. Which): “We heard a cry out in the universe.”

Storm Reid (as Meg Murry): “My father’s alive.”

Storm was excited to tell us about their first encounter.

Storm Reid: “I walked in the room, and she knew my name. She was like, ‘Storm!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, she knows my name.'”

Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling play what some might say are Meg’s guides along the adventure.

Oprah Winfrey (as Mrs. Which): “We are in search of warriors.”

Reese Witherspoon (as Mrs. Whatsit): “Warriors who serve the good and the light in the universe.”

And it sounds like they served as guides off screen, too.

Storm Reid: “It was so amazing as a young woman being able to experience that and let them pour into me and learn from them.”

Storm also shared her wish list of things to do while she’s in the 305.

Storm Reid: “I hope I get to go to the beach. Hopefully it doesn’t get too dark, and I just hope I get to experience the people, and I’m having Cuban food for lunch.”

The food might make Storm happy, but she always seems happy.

Deco gave her a magic wand and asked what type of superpower she’d want in real life.

Storm Reid: “Just one superpower? I mean, I think I would be invisible, and while I’m invisible, I could just spread kindness to the entire world and spread my light and fight the darkness.”

Just like her character, Meg.

Oprah Winfrey (as Mrs. Which): “The only thing faster than light is the darkness.”

“A Wrinkle in Time” travels into theaters on Friday.

