Work up a sweat and get a relaxing massage at Equinox in Brickell Heights

Working out can be exhausting, especially if you’re already tired after a long day. Thankfully, we’ve found a spot that’s providing the ultimate cool down and putting the “extra” in exercising.

You don’t have to be a celebrity to work out like one.

At Equinox in Brickell Heights, getting your fitness on is getting even more upscale.

Christi Armstrong, spa manager: “Equinox is a luxury gym that provides overall wellness to help all of our clients look and feel their very best.”

It’s all about the ultimate experience from the moment you walk in, from group classes like yoga and pilates, to personal trainers ready to help you tone those annoying problem areas.

But this gym also has something you won’t find anywhere else: a fully functioning spa inside!

Christi Armstrong: “We offer facials, HydraFacials, body treatments, waxing services — all of the above.”

Think of it as pampering with a purpose.

Once you’re done working up a sweat, you can head upstairs and get a relaxing massage.

At Equinox, recovery and regeneration are part of the regimen.

Christi Armstrong: “Massage is not a luxury. It’s a necessity, especially if you’re working out, and it’s just gonna help your muscles recover faster so that you can get back in the gym.”

Evelyn Torres, customer: “For me, one of the best things to do is come here to unwind. I know that this is my time, my personal time, so I feel invigorated. I feel more creative afterwards, too.”

You don’t have to be an Equinox gym member to book an appointment at the spa, so the visit comes with some perks.

Christi Armstrong: “The spa is open to the public, so you can be able to come and enjoy a spa service and get the benefits of the gym for that day: using the pool, using the gym to work out.”

Evelyn Torres: “It kind of has like a 360 degree approach to wellness, which for me is really important, instead of going to like five different places.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Equinox, Brickell Heights

25 SW 9th St. g103

Miami, FL 33131

305-350-2278

https://www.equinox.com/clubs/florida/brickellheights

