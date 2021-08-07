Women can do anything. Ain’t that the truth, so when a bunch of women decided to team up for a one-stop shopping extravaganza, we had to check it out. Grab your plastic, ’cause we’re going shopping.

There’s girl power at Her Market.

Liz Ceballos, Her Market, owner of Liz-Couture: “Her market is a pop-up market featuring local female entrepreneurs.”

Once a month, at Pinecrest Gardens, ladies set up shop.

Liz Ceballos: “This is different from other markets that are around town because this isn’t just a market. This is a community.”

Liz Ceballos is doing double duty. She’s the brains behind the market, and she sells her stuff, too.

Liz Ceballos: “Liz-Couture is a boutique. Our slogan is, ‘I may not be perfect, but my outfit is.'”

Her market lets everyone check out Liz’s latest looks.

Liz Ceballos: “You can find our organza sleeve bodysuits, our silk printed skirts. You can also find our denim shorts.”

If home goods are more your thing. Old Town Charm is right up your alley.

Ingred Mejia, owner, Old Town Charm: “Old Town Charm is known by doing resin boards. We do different types of boards that are for charcuteries, for restaurants, for wedding gifts.”

These boards are handmade with love.

Ingred Mejia: “How I make my resin board is, I add color to the epoxy, and then I layer it on top of the wood.”

Old Town’s owner, Ingred Mejia, loves that the market is women helping women.

Ingred Mejia: “I feel like female-owned business, we want to empower each other and help each other grow.”

Her Market is a gem of an idea for Janet Heredia’s Venus and Phoenix jewelry line.

Janet Heredia, owner, Venus and Phoenix: “I participate in Her Market because of the community we build amongst woman entrepreneurs.”

The crystal and gemstone jewelry will give you all the feels.

Janet Heredia: “It is said that crystals have healing powers, and wearing the crystals is supposed to evoke good feelings.”

The bracelets, the necklaces, the earrings, they’re all one of a kind.

Janet Heredia: “Each piece is handmade by me, and because they’re natural stones, they’re all different. No two pieces are alike.”

The stores at Her Market are owned by women, but what they’re selling is for everyone, so stop on by.

Liz Ceballos: “They are going to find unique products that they;re not going to find anywhere else.”

The next Her Market is Aug. 14 at Pinecrest Gardens.

FOR MORE INFO:

#Herpreneur Presents Her Market at Pinecrest Gardens

