Winter comes to Wynwood with ‘Game of Thrones’-themed bar crawl

Have ya heard that the final season of “Game of Thrones” is almost here?! It’s news to us. All kidding aside, Sunday’s season premiere is reason to celebrate — or reason to drown your sorrows from the series almost being over. Luckily for fans, you can do either at a SoFlo bar crawl.

Fire. Dragons. Tyrion Lannister with a drink in hand.

Peter Dinklage (as Tyrion Lannister): “That’s what I do. I drink, and I know things.”

Saturday night in Wynwood is going to feel awfully familiar for “Game of Thrones” fans.

Stephanie Ardila, Where Locals Go: “Where Locals Go is South Florida’s largest bar crawl company, and we’re hosting the largest and official ‘Game of Thrones’-themed bar crawl here in Miami.”

The “Game of Crawls” includes seven Wynwood locations, where you’ll get six free drinks and drink specials.

The check-in spot is SHOTS Miami.

Shayla Garcia, SHOTS Miami: “This is definitely the place to be for ‘Game of Thrones’ fans. We’re gonna have characters walking around, shots are going to be lit on fire by our bartenders, because obviously there are dragons everywhere.”

The fire is not that intense. The themed drinks include the Kingslayer.

Shayla Garcia: “It has Johnnie Walker, their White Walker blend, with Jägermeister.”

And the Gin of Thrones.

Shayla Garcia: “It has gin, peach schnapps and pineapple juice.”

I guess you could say these drinks are lit!

Whenever you’re ready, make like the Night King and walk your way to another stop on the crawl — like Centro Wynwood.

Enjoy a free well drink, like a vodka cranberry, aka a Red Wedding.

Hey, look! It’s King Joffrey and Jon Snow, and they’re totally drinking buddies now!

“Jon Snow”: “The King in the North!”

Revelers: “The King in the North!”

Winter has officially come to Wynwood, thanks to the final season of “Game of Thrones,” and that can mean only one thing: Fans are gonna want a stiff drink, or 10.

Tatiana Blades, reveler: “I’m gonna need to get drunk to go through it. The night before, the night of — emotionally supporting — the night after. I don’t know. I think it’ll be good times.”

Where Locals Go will also be hosting a Game of Crawls in Fort Lauderdale on May 18, before the series finale.

