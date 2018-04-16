Wear high-end pieces for half the cost at Lakzya

Shireen loves high-end fashion, but she doesn’t like the way it usually breaks the bank. But thanks to one South Florida business — both Lynn and Shireen can wear the brands the stars wear, without paying the price of luxury.

Chrissy Teigen, Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lopez know how to make glamorous entrances

Now — you can, too.

At Lakzya in Bay Harbor, you get celebrity styles without shelling out big bucks.

Natalie Eilemberg: “We wanted to make a rental company so that everybody out there was able to have access to merchandise.”

From Valentino dresses to Christian Dior handbags … Lakzya gives fashionistas the opportunity to rent pieces from fashion’s biggest labels.

Natalie Eilemberg: “We came up with the idea when somebody mentioned that they wanted to wear a designer piece but they weren’t able to afford it.”

They even have some stuff you’ve seen on Hollywood’s biggest names.

Like this Givenchy dress Ciara rocked at wedding.

Or this yellow showstopper by Akris that Padma Lakshmi rocked on a red carpet.

Here’s how the rental process works:

Natalie Eilemberg: “It’s a four-day rental always with the option to extend for an additional fee, and it’s a $50 fee. And for jackets and handbags, it’s a seven-day rental with the same policy.”

And if you can’t get to them, they’ll come to you.

Natalie Eilemberg: “We are more than happy to send up to four dresses at a time for a person to try on, and we’re more than happy to pick them up.”

Prices range from $75 to $600, and that includes dry cleaning.

And you can do more than rent from Lakzya — you can also donate items from your closet.

Natalie Eilemberg: “We keep it for 60 day period and in that 60 day period, however many times we rent it out, we split the commission. After that 60 day period, you are always offered the opportunity to have your item given back.”

They have a seamstress on hand to alter the clothes so they fit you perfectly.

FOR MORE INFO:

Lakzya

1048 Kane ConCourse, Suite AB

Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154

(305) 864-4746

http://lakzya.business.site/

