Walt Disney World to give Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom a royal makeover

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Cinderella Castle at Disney’s Magic Kingdom is getting the Midas touch.

Walt Disney World Resort announced in a blog post Monday that they will be giving their iconic centerpiece a royal makeover.

In honor of the 70th anniversary of the theatrical release of Disney’s animated classic film “Cinderella,” Magic Kingdom will be updating the castle with golden accents, giving it plenty of shimmer and shine during the daylight hours.

The enhancements to the Cinderella Castle will begin in the upcoming weeks and continue throughout the summer.

While the castle undergoes its golden makeover, events such as “Happily Ever After” and “Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire” will continue to take place.

