Walmart sues Kanye West for copyright infringement over new Yeezy logo

(WSVN) - Kanye West is getting sued by Walmart for copyright infringement.

The world’s largest retailer filed a complaint with the Patent and Trademark Office claiming the design looks too much like the logo it was been using since 2007.

Walmart says West’s design is “likely to cause confusion and lead to consumer deception.”

The rapper’s Yeezy brand brought him close to $200 million last year for sneakers it sold in partnership with Adidas.

West says he wants to use the new logo for a variety of products including sneakers, underwear, furniture, and modular homes.

